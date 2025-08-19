Dominican Professor Shihan Shannah Robin honoured at G.O.A.T Martial Arts Award in USA

Prof. Robin, currently based in Canada, is an 8th degree black belt and founder of universal Martial Arts Karate which is also known as jujitsu.

Dominica: Professor Shannah Robin, a Dominican- born martial artist, educator and community leader was celebrated at the G.O.A.T Martial Arts event which took place on August 14-15 at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas, USA.

Prof. Robin, currently based in Canada, is an 8th degree black belt and founder of universal Martial Arts Karate which is also known as jujitsu and he was selected to receive international recognition at the prestigious Greatest Of All Martial Artist Award.

He has become a symbol of Dominican resilience and global leadership with over 36 years of discipline training such as - Shotokan Karate, Judo, Boxing, Tai Chi, Taekwondo and Shaolin Kung Fu.

According to the sources, this celebration brought all the elite martial artists together from over 25 US states and countries including- Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Guyana, South Africa, Australia and Israel, for the international recognition by this prestigious award, who dedicated their lives to martial arts.

Prof. Robin is now recognized as “Grand Master Robin” after being awarded his 9th degree black belt in front of 9 Grand Masters from around the world. Grand Master Robin topped in testing, showcasing his mastery in forms, self-defense, sparring, and breaking, and outperformed his 12 peers who were also testing for high-ranking positions.

The accomplishments of Grand Master Robin

Notably, to reach this height he has put in over 30000 hours of training from the age of 8 years-old to the present. He had achieved many accomplishments including- trained 2,175 hours in China in traditional tai chi and shaolin boxing, 7-time Karate Champion and decorated in amateur boxing.

He had been a remarkable leader as led a 30-member sports delegation from Dominica which earned him 16 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals on international level.

Grand Master Robin was also honoured for over 15 years of being a high school teacher as he taught 10,000 students from around the world, motivational speaker and author of a book named as “The Warrior’s Journey”. He also provided continued support to the Dominican police cadets and young people in self- defence, discipline and leadership.

Amongst many achievements, he was awarded with the Medal of Honour by the President of Dominica in 2014 for outstanding youth and community service and now runs a Canadian Dojo.

According to the founder of American Freestyle Karate Association(AFKA), Grand Master Lawrence Arthur said “This event honours those who have shaped the path of martial arts and continue to inspire generations around the world.”