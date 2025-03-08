Vybz Kartel to headline first US Concert in over 20 years at Barclays Center

The tickets for the concert starts from $215 for General Admission and the Premium Seating ranges from $995-$1,159 and Luxury Suites can go up to $20,007.

Jamaica: The dancehall sensation of Jamaica Vybz Kartel is all set to make his long-awaited return to the United States stage for the first time in over two decades. Kartel known as ‘World Boss’ will be taking over the stage during his highly anticipated concert slated for Friday, April 11, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The tickets for the concert starts from $215 for General Admission and the Premium Seating ranges from $995-$1,159 and Luxury Suites can go up to $20,007. Amid the high demand of the concert, the organizer has also added a second date at Barclays for Saturday, April 12 and tickets for both the days are now live.

Presented by the Reggae Fest, the performance comes after reinstatement of Kartel’s US and UK visas at the end of January. Following the announcement, Kartel shared his gratitude in being able to perform Stateside again and said that this is a monumental moment for him and the culture.

Kartel said that to be back on the US soil performing for his fans is a blessing which he don’t take lightly and added that the wait is finally over adding, “New York, get ready.”

Also, the CEO and Founder of presenter Reggae Fest, CJ Milan said that this is going to be the biggest dancehall concert in the history of US and added that to be at Barclays Center with the biggest dancehall artist in the world is epic and it is about time dancehall gets the recognition it deserves and he felt very excited to have Vybz Kartel for this first US show after two decades.

Notably, Vybz Kartel stepped on US soil for the first time after over two decades earlier this February, attending the Grammy Awards as a nominee under the Best New Reggae Album category. He also made a special appearance and performance at the MOBO Awards in England and will perform at London’s Wireless Festival.