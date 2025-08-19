San Juan: 5 young women granted bail in brutal assault incident

The charges originated from a June 20th 2025 incident, when the victim was thrown to the ground and allegedly beaten by the five accused around 11 p.m. near Subway, San Juan Junction.

Trinidad and Tobago: In the recent court hearing, five women accused of a violent attack on another female in San Juan, related to the June 20, 2025 incident, were granted bail with strict conditions imposed on them.

The accused namely-Nakita Coy, Cherish John, Amy John, Shannon John and Tishelle Nelson, each were granted $60,000 bail with surety.

The victim was brutally attacked and repeatedly kicked, including blows to her head while the PH taxi driver with plate number PCR 5649, reportedly waited nearby when the assault took place.

Reportedly, the San Juan CID investigation led by PC Marshall, resulted in charges being filed. According to police reports, further charges are anticipated to be filed against two other suspects. The matter has been adjourned to November 2025.

Notably, the court imposed certain conditions on the granted bail which includes- reporting to the Barataria Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m, the accused must abide by a nightly curfew which is from 8 p.m to 5:30 p.m. Also, they must not form any kind of communication with the victim, whether directly, via social media or through any third party and maintain a distance of at least 500 meters from the victim at all times.

The court also warned the accused that any breach of these conditions would result in their immediate arrest and appearance before the judge.

The leniency of the punishment has raised a concern, with many questioning that whether the justice has been served “Too light punishment, the beaten girl will never be the same with all those .injuries” said by the username Merle Ramjohn.