Antigua Carnival 2026: Registration opens for participants

The commission is encouraging those interested in competing across various categories, including Calypso Monarch, Mas Bands and J’ouvert Troupes, to secure their spots ahead of the country's largest cultural event.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Festival Commission of Antigua and Barbuda announced the opening of registration for the Antigua Carnival 2026, which is scheduled to take place from July 25 to August 4, 2026.

The commission confirmed that interested people can collect forms through email, WhatsApp, and even take them in person.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 5, the commission has confirmed that the festival, which celebrates emancipation, is one of the country’s largest cultural events, will soon take place. They also announced that all the major competitive participants can fill the registration form and secure their place in the festival.

The commission also specifies the categories in which people can take part in the carnival are: Business Floats, Calypso Monarch, Cheerleaders, Individual Mas, J’ouvert Troupes Band, Junior Calypso Monarch, Junior Carnival Private Mas, Junior Carnival School Mas, Junior Party Monarch, Mas Band, Monday Wear, Mr. & Miss Teenage Pageant, Party Monarch, Prince & Princess, Queen of Carnival, Road March, T-Shirt Mas, Vendors.

The festival's commission further notified people that they can collect registration forms on Monday to Thursday between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and on Fridays between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Authorities also specified that a physical collection of forms can be done at the National Festivals Office, located on the first floor of the Cecil George-John Building at the corner of Corn Alley and Redcliffe Street or from the Ministry of Creative Industries on Old Parham Road, upstairs the KFC/INET building.

Online registration options

Additionally, the commission stated that those who cannot collect forms physically can collect it via email, WhatsApp, or other electronic means.

The Commission further invites people all across the world to take part in the carnival, while enjoying the parades, music, different cuisine and food, street parties, dance and many more things which will catch your eyes and heart.

Antigua Carnival's history

While telling people about the carnival, officials also told them about the history behind the festival that this festival is celebrated primarily to commemorate the Emancipation from slavery in the British Caribbean.

Lastly, they mentioned that “The Antigua Carnival 2026, will be celebrated from July 25 to August 4, 2026, which will once again bring laughter and joy on your faces, with a long lasting memory.”