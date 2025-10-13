Belize: Vintage Café set to open in Santa Cruz, bringing new energy to local business scene
Belize: The Santa Cruz Village in Stann Creek is all set to get a fresh addition to its growing business landscape with the upcoming opening of Vintage Café that will be open to general public from October 17 onwards.
The new café promises elegant vibes, quality service and strong coffee, offering the residents as well as travellers a refined space to relax, meet and connect.
As Santa Cruz continues to expand as a commercial hub in the south, the launch of Vintage Café marks another step in its transformation from a quiet village into a center of business and opportunity.
Local residents say that they are excited to see new establishments investing in the area a sign that Santa Cruz’s growth is only just beginning.
A local named Benjamin Garcia also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the newly opened restaurant and said, “Trying out the new spot in Santa Cruz, Stann Creek, Vintage Café officially opens to the public on October 17th.”
Another local named Ian Anderson noted, “Great to see new establishments opening. Check out Santa Cruze, Stann Creek.”
The owners said that the café will open every day from 6:30 am to 8 pm and will serve a variety of dishes including breakfast, pizzas, crepes, frappes, pastries and more.
With the new establishment now set to open, the locals are showing their enthusiasm and are lauding the locals for bringing new business establishments to the island nation everyday.
