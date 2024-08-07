Shafiqua Maloney becomes first Vincentian to reach Olympic Finals

The 25 year old is the first ever Vincentian athlete to make to finals during this international sporting event. She also set a new national record.

Shafiqua Maloney marked history for St Vincent and the Grenadines by securing a spot in the women’s 800 metres finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

According to the information, Maloney ran a blazing second lap during the 800m to finish in the second place with a time of one hour 57 minutes and 59 seconds. It was reported that the athlete had the fourth fastest time going into the finals.

Following this huge achievement, the athlete opened up to reporters about experiencing homelessness and chasing the Olympic dream.

“I’ve been homeless – not having food to eat and all this stuff. God carried me through all of that and when I got here I had to believe that he didn’t bring me this far just to leave me and that he would carry me straight through. I made the final."

Maloney added that she came in ranked like 27th and now she is in the top eight going to the finals. “I’m just thankful to be here and know that in my country back home, all the people have been supporting me. I think the country played a big part. The people in the country — monetary donations, prayers, good lucks, whatever the case may be,” outlined the Vincentian athlete.

She further remarked that the country has been carrying her in and she is glad to be out there representing and noted, “I think I’m the first one in my country to make an Olympic final, so that in itself is an accomplishment. The job ain’t done yet, I’ve got to go recover and come back for tomorrow and make something shake.”

Maloney will be back in action today around 3:48 pm Eastern Caribbean time during which she will compete with the world class athletes to win the gold medal.

Not only but Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has also pledged support to Maloney saying that the young lady has gone through a lot and she deserves the full support of the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines as she moves forward.

Notably, Shafiqua Maloney was first brought to attention of Dr Gonsalves when she was 13 years old by her coach Michael Olivere and since then the government has sought to help the female at various times.

People witnessed her growth in athletics at the Verchild's High School. As a standout athlete there, she earned the Victrix Ludorum title at the 2016 Interschool Championships then the Sportswoman of the Year title at the 2016 Sports Excellence Awards.

She then received an athletic scholarship from Southern Illinois University and later transferred to the University of Arkansas, excelling at both institutions.

Earlier this year, she also issued her heartfelt plea on her Facebook page and SportsMax TV for support to continue her athletic journey when things were looking bleak. Everyone thought she was going quit for she went through a lot but the government and local companies came forward and assisted her.

Moreover, following her securing the second spot during the semi finals, several citizens and residents took to social media to congratulate her and gave her best wishes for the finals.

A hotel named Grenadine House wrote, “A hearty congratulations to our very own #784 diamond,Shafiqua Maloney! We are so proud of you and wish you all the best for your next race!” They also promised that as soon as she will be back, the hotel will offer her a complimentary relaxing weekend at Grenadine House.