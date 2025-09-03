2025-09-04 03:40:13
Santa Cruz Tragedy: Akeniton Blackford fatally shot at same spot where brother was killed in 2021

Investigations revealed this is the second tragedy for the family, as the victim’s brother was also shot dead at the same location.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating incident took place in Santa Cruz, Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday morning, September 2, 2025, where a 36-year-old victim Akeniton Blackford was fatally shot along Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud. The eyewitnesses said that they rushed the victim to the Mt Hope Hospital immediately after the shooting took place but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital.

A report of the incident was soon made by the eyewitnesses with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, who upon investigating, confirmed that the incident occurred around 7:00 am when he was shot multiple times by the suspect.

The investigations also revealed that this is the second tragedy in the victim’s family as his brother was also shot dead at the same place as him.

The department disclosed that the victim’s brother Gyasi “Rocket” Blackford who was 34-years-old at that time was also murdered at his Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud upper Santa Cruz home on February 16, 2021.

The authorities noted that this incident marks the second tragedy in the same week. Just hours earlier, on September 1, another shooting incident occurred in Valencia, where a 42-year-old man, Teejay Joyce, also known as Rasooul, was found dead along a track off Deniss Avenue, Plantation Road. His body was discovered around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night.

The police are currently investigating Akeniton's murder, but no suspects or motives have been disclosed yet. Further, the authorities are urging every individual that if they have any information related to this case, then please come forward and assist them in solving this case.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

