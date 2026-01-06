27-year-old man hospitalized after New Year altercation in Orange Walk, Belize 

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Mason, a resident of Bottom Lagoon Street in Trial Farm Village.

Belize: An early morning New Year's Day celebration in Trial Farm Village, Orange Walk District, Belize, turned in violence and left a 27-year-old man with facial injury at his home. The victim was immediately rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old mason, resident of Bottom Lagoon Street, in Trial Farm Village.

According to Trial Farm Police reports, the incident took place around 1:00 a.m. on January 1, when the victim was celebrating new year with all his family members at the backyard of his residence.

During the celebration when the victim was seated and all the other members were celebrating suddenly an altercation erupted involving his family members specifically, between his cousin and another family member.

Following which the 27-year-old mason got up from his seat and went to stop them from fighting, while another family member arrived from behind and struck him on the nose with a stone which caused him pain and bleeding.

After that the officers from Trial Farm Police Sub-Station were contacted at the scene where the victim told them about the whole incident and with that, he also told the officers about the suspect.

Responding to which, one of the officers detained the suspect and took him to the police station for questioning, while the other officer transported the injured man to the Northern Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Authorities claimed that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is going on and the person of interest is being interrogated. The officers also disclosed that they have requested the court action against the attacker who will soon be presented before the court.

The community of Belize is shocked by the incident as many people including the resident took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Keever Alcoser commented “I thought this year we will get some relief from crime, but look what is happening at the start of the year.”