Two men killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Belize

Police said the two men were shot while inside a house in Pomona village during the final hours of 2025.

Belize: 22-year-old Luke Chavarria and 23-year-old Zion Samuels were shot dead hours before the New year.

According to police reports the double murder took place in Pomona village in the Stann Creek District, during the final hours of 2025 as the two men were hanging out at a house in the village around 11 pm.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being confirmed, but WIC News understands that the two men were reportedly shot at by individuals on a motorcycle, who passed through the residence of Hilbert Smith, also known as “Soap” and fired shots at Luke Chavarria and Zion Samuels, a Belizean call agent allegedly sitting inside and drinking.

The police Quick Response Team (QRT) officers soon responded to the shooting reports, and visited the scene where they found both individuals suffering from gunshot injuries.

Luke Chavaria and Zion Samuels were then transported to the Southern Regional Hospital (SRH) for medical treatment, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The authorities proceeded to launch an investigation into the killing of the two men where they secured the scene and recovered approximately 12 expended shells. Investigations into the double murder are ongoing.

Citizens of Belize have taken to Facebook to issue their condolences to the families of the two victims whose lives were cut short moments before entering the New Year 2026.

Go Answer Belize, where Samuels reportedly worked, issuing their condolences stating, “It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of Go Answer mourn the passing of Zion Samuels, one of our outstanding and very young Team Leads. Zion was deeply cared for and valued by our entire team, and his presence made a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside him. His passing is untimely, and we grieve with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with them all.”