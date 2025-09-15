Horrific Murder-Suicide in Guyana: Husband stabs wife to death before taking own life 

The police confirmed that the couple, married for 15 years and residing at Vishal Singh Sawmill Compound with their two children, had faced domestic issues that had previously drawn the attention of the court.

Guyana: A shocking murder suicide incident has took place near Vishal Singh Sawmill Compound, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana, on Sunday, September 14, between 9:30 and 10:00 hrs, where a husband killed his wife and later took his own life.

According to the Guyana Police Department, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Alisha Narine, also known as 'Tito,' of Indian descent. She was allegedly killed by her husband, Ram Singh, in a brutal attack. Additionally, the police reported that Narine worked as a domestic worker at Plot Z, Grant 1780, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The investigation revealed that Taramattie Joseph, also known as 'Vanessa,' the victim's 34-year-old cousin and a US-based Guyanese woman, reported the incident to the victim's daughter. According to the police, the victim had video-called Vanessa via WhatsApp while sitting under a coconut tree before the incident occurred.

Vanessa further stated that during the video call, she saw Ram approaching the victim from behind while holding a cutlass. He snatched the phone away and threatened to kill Alisha, telling Vanessa, 'Today, I will murder her,' before abruptly ending the call.

The officers stated that Felisha Narine, the victim's 18-year-old daughter, received a call from a neighbor informing her that the suspect was assaulting her mother. She immediately took a taxi to the scene, where she found her mother's body lying motionless with visible chop wounds on her left foot and right hand. Felisha then promptly contacted the Springlands Police Station to report the incident.

The police immediately arrived at the scene and observed that the body of the victim was lying in the compound behind the heap of stones, dressed in blue coloured shots, with a red and white coloured striped shirt and a yellow t-shirt. The police also noticed that the victim had a nearly severed right leg just below the knee, along with additional injuries to the right shoulder and left hand.

Further investigation at the scene led to the discovery of another body, approximately 360 feet away, in a nearby trench under a tree. The body was believed to be that of the suspect, and preliminary findings suggested that he may have consumed a poisonous substance.

The officials immediately rushed him to the No. 75 Village Regional Hospital, Corentyne, Berbice, after he was informed about the allegations and charges. Later at the hospital he accepted that he consumed a poisonous substance called Gramoxone, unfortunately some moments later while receiving treatment he lost his life.

Both bodies have been transported to the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, where they will undergo separate post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.