Tobago Boating Tragedy: Grenadian man killed while saving friend at Buccoo Reef 

The deceased, Neal Morris of Bathway tragically drowned while attempting to rescue a friend who fell overboard during an outing on Sunday.

Trinidad and Tobago: An alleged boating accident at Buccoo Reef Marine Park in Tobago on Sunday has left one man dead and another injured. The dead man has been identified as a 71-year-old Grenadian national, while a British national sustained injury, confirmed Chief Secretary of Tobago House of Assembly.

The deceased is Neal Morris of Bathway, St. Patrick, Grenada. Locals report that during an outing on Sunday, a friend of Morris fell overboard. In a desperate attempt to rescue him, Morris jumped into the water.

Sadly, he was struck by the boat’s propeller, which severed one of his legs. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and bled to death. The family of the deceased, following the incident, said that he recently retired in the United Kingdom and was visiting family and friends in Tobago.

Through an official press release, the Chief Secretary updated the general public on the incidents which occurred across Tobago on Sunday. In the release, the office acknowledged with concern the series of incidents which took place across the island and confirmed that medical care is being provided to the injured individual.

The office said that he is stable and expected to make a full recovery soon. As of now, the victim is being supported by his wife, who is on the island, further mentioned the press release.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is also in active discussion with Consular Officer of Grenada Trade and Economic Commissioner Elwyn McQuilkin to contact the next of kin of the deceased and provide necessary support. He has also spoken with the High Commissioner for the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Mark Dean regarding the welfare of the injured national.

According to the press release, further details regarding the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin has been contacted.

The incident has left the friends, family and loved ones of the deceased in a state of utter shock as they remember him as a loving person. Meanwhile, the locals of Tobago are also expressing their shock and are noting that this is why it is always safer to wear a life jacket during boating trips.