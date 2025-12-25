Belize Police charge two in San Pedro attempted murder, robbery, arson and destroying evidence

Police said the suspects set fire to the establishment in an attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing the scene on foot.

Belize: ASP Stacy Smith addressed a press conference to lay the charges on the suspects who were arrested and charged by the San Pedro for the crime of attempted murder, robbery and arson in a press conference. She also disclosed that the culprits will be charged with attempting to destroy evidence in addition to all the other charges which have been laid on them.

Both the suspects have been identified as a 35 year old Charles Gabriel Sho, a cook of the San Pedrito area and 31 year old Thomas Alfonso Arriola, a laborer of the Boca Del Rio area respectively. They have jointly been charged for attempting to destroy evidence.

According to ACP, the murder and arson incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on Laguna Drive when the suspects entered the apartment where the victim's rented Crown Game Shop was located. Then they entered his shop and started beating the victim and in a process of struggle, one of the suspects stabbed the victim Mr Huang.

After that they ignited a fire in the establishment to burn the victim alive and his shop, then they escaped the place of the incident on foot in an unknown direction.

However the owner of the apartment reported the incident to the officers in which he described that there is smoke coming out from the apartment. Following which the officers responded to the scene and transported him to the San Pedro Polyclinic, while the fire officers were trying to extinguish the fire.

Smith stated that during the investigation, “officers believe that the suspects started fire just to destroy the evidence, but with the help of the fire department we were able to save the place and the victim.”

The suspects tried to destroy the camera as they removed the DVR but it was not damaged, due to the quick response of the fire department and the officers were able to retrieve video footage that led us to the identity of these individuals. Confirmed the officer during the press conference

She also disclosed that while attempting to catch the suspects an anonymous person reported that they had seen one of the suspects. On arrival officers noticed Arriola and tried to catch him but he tried to evade arrest but after a struggle they arrested him from a mangrove area in San Pedro Town.

While Gabrielle Sho was arrested from the place he is known to frequent.

Lastly she shared an update about the condition of the victim Mr Huang who underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.