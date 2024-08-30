Friday, 30th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

From Cancer to Paralympian: Antwahn Boyce represents Barbados in Paris

This is the 2nd time that the athlete is participating in Paralympics. In 2021, he finished 2nd in Heat 1 of the S9 Men's 50m freestyle with a time of 37.86 seconds. He was the lone competitor for Barbados in 2021 and again this year.

Friday, 30th August 2024

Barbados: As the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics kicked off on August 28 in the French capital, Barbados para swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan carried the Barbados flag.

This is the 2nd time that the athlete is participating in Paralympics. In 2021, he finished 2nd in Heat 1 of the S9 Men's 50m freestyle with a time of 37.86 seconds. He was the lone competitor for Barbados in 2021 and again this year.

According to the information, the Barbados Olympic Association in January 2022 awarded him with BOA's 'Spirit of Resilience' Individual Award.

Antwahn journey began in Paralympic Swimming right after he lost his right leg to cancer back in 2018, just a week before his 18th birthday. This was due to a bone cancer, Osteosarcoma, which he battled for around 18 months.

He had never swum before, and then, in January 2020, he started to learn to swim. He was challenged when the COVID-19 pandemic stepped in, and the pool and beaches were closed, putting his swimming lessons on hold for most of the year 2020.

By the end of February 2020, Antwahn began to train via online Zoom exercises, and that was combined with swimming practice for the entire month of March, four to five days a week, two hours every day at Browne's Beach.

He participated in his first competition in mid-April when he competed in the World Para Swimming Championships 2021 where 116 athletes representing 20 nations competed over three days at the LISD Westside Aquatic Centre in Lewisville in Texas, USA.

Antwahn needed to get to the games in Texas to compete and undergo his swimming classification in order to participate in the Paralympics, and he was successful in doing so. 

He competed in the 50 metres freestyle and in the breast stroke and made it to the finals where he improved on his times. His performance earned him a wildcard to attend the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Ministry of Health issues dengue alert for Dominica

Friday, 30th August 2024

Uncategorised

Digitising public sector will result in efficient systems: Dr Chang

Friday, 30th August 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Murder of Conaree elderly takes number of killings to 10

Friday, 30th August 2024

Uncategorised

Another tests positive of COVID-19 in Dominica, total active cases now 4

Friday, 30th August 2024

Uncategorised

Second PM of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird dies at 83

Friday, 30th August 2024

Saint Lucia Jazz Festival tickets flying off the shelves: Reports
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia Jazz Festival tickets flying off the shelves: Reports

Friday, 30th August 2024

Canadian woman loses her life rappelling from Trafalgar Falls in Roseau Valley (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Canadian woman dies rappelling from Trafalgar Falls in Dominica

Friday, 30th August 2024

JCI Dominica to host Kiddies Carnival 2024 - "Circus Extravaganza" on Feb 11 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica to Host 'Circus Extravaganza' Kiddies Carnival on Feb 11

Friday, 30th August 2024