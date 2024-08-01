Barbados cricket team clinches double championship title in CWI Rising Stars

The team became the double champions of the Cricket West Indies championship with this victory on Tuesday.

The Barbados cricket team has clinched victory in the CWI Rising Stars Men’s Under 19 50-over title by defeating the Leeward Islands by six wickets.

Last week, Barbados also won the two-day tournament in St Vincent and the Grenadines, making them the winners for both the tournaments.

While playing during the final round of the fifty over leg in St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Cumberland Playing Field, the Barbadian team performed exceptionally to win the thrilling match.

The players from the Barbados team Saurav Worrell took 4 for 28 while Zishan Motara took 2 for 17 to bowl out the opponent team for 105 with two balls left to end the match.

During batting, Joshua Dorne scored 40 runs while Joshua Morris took 30 to lead their team to 110 for 4 in just 25.1 overs. This partnership pushed the team to secure victory and the title of CWI Rising Stars.

Following the victory, the Barbados Cricket Association congratulated all the players and the team for bringing the trophy home. “2024 CWI Rising Stars Men’s U19 Double Champions - Congratulations to our U19 team on defeating Leewards Islands in the 50 Over Championship Finals,” noted the BCA.

Barbados played unbeaten throughout the tournament with four victories and zero defeats. In another match being held under the same category between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, the latter won the match with a whopping 65 runs.

According to the reports, Trinidad and Tobago cricket team served up 29 extras as Jamaica got to 181 for 9 in their 50 overs with Odel Samuels scoring 36 runs and remaining not out. Kev Andre Virgo scored 26 runs in 77 balls while Jordon Johnson scored 25 runs in 20 balls to push the total runs to 180.

Notably, Andrew Rambaran took 3 for 22, while another bowler Aneal Rooplal had 2 for 39 for Trinidad and Tobago. Also, Olando James took one wicket for 22 to restrict Trinidad and Tobago to 116 runs (all out) with three balls left.

The match became tough for Trinidad and Tobago team as they stumbled badly during batting and were bowled out for 116 in 39.3 overs. Even if the team had got been bowled out, it was still impossible for them to hit the targeted runs of 181.

Meanwhile, Justin Jagessar scored 34 at the top of the order for the losing team while Andrew and Kyle scored 19 and 14 runs respectively. Mathew Morgan and Samuels shared six wickets during bowling and Tamarie Redwood took two wickets for 38.

Not only this, but also another match between Guyana and Windward Islands made the former the 1st runner up of this tournament.

Guyana won by five wickets to finish second with Mavendra Dindyal taking three wickets for 15 while Riyad Latiff and Thaddeus Lovell shared four wickets to bowl out the Leewards Islands for 148.

During batting, Jonathan van Lange led Guyana to victory with 50 not out from 62 balls.