Steal of Deal by Caribbean Airlines live on flight tickets to Barbados, offers 50% discount

Special deal under the name “Steal of a Deal” has been announced by the Caribbean Airlines for the flights to Barbados. This has been extended in taking into consideration the cricket match to be held in Guyana, will offer a 50% discount.

Caribbean: Special deal under the name “Steal of a Deal” has been announced by the Caribbean Airlines for the flights to Barbados. This has been extended in taking into consideration the cricket match to be held in Barbados, will offer a 50% discount.

Considerably, the announced discount of 50% will be offered on the return fares and recent bookings on the direct service between Trinidad and Barbados. The booking period for the same is between June 22 and June 30.

And, there are three flights that are eligible under this from which one is for June 23 (BW408/BW409). Other two are for June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2024 as BW404/BW405 and BW406/407 respectively.

The booking for the flights are open through Caribbean Airlines direct channels that are Call Centre, ticket Offices and website or mobile app bookings. Such are available for the special bookings.

“All Fares are now discounted by USD$50, Book now and get 50% more Caribbean Miles,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

Probing ahead, the finals for ICC T20 World Cup are to be held in Barbados at Kensington Oval Stadium. The excitement level at present in the Caribbean region is on the peak as the region hosting is getting the people in nations from all over the world.

And, such offers being extended are even set to invite more and more tourists to the region. As per the recent match, South Africa won and defeated West Indies with three wickets in the last match of group 2 of the Super 8 stage.

With this, South Africa has made its place in the semi-final round of the tournament where England already is the one and first to make its pace in the semi finals by winning over the United States.

Now, the winning will be worth experiencing which even is now possible through the offer extended by Caribbean Airlines.