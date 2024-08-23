Barbados finishes 3rd with 58 medals at Goodwill Swimming Championship

The Barbados Goodwill Swim team is back home from competing in the 28th Goodwill Swimming Championship which were held over the last weekend at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Saint Lucia. The team finished the tournament with 58 medals, comprising 17 gold, 17 silver, and 27 bronze.



In the boy’s division, team Barbados placed fourth with 373.5 points, while the girls placed second with 506.5 and this gave them an overall third place with 902 points. The Bahamas was first with 1487.50 points and Trinidad and Tobago was second with 902.50 points.



One of the outstanding swimmers for Barbados was Khalia Springer who topped the 13-14 Girls’ age group after winning five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals amassing a total of 55 individual points.



Competing in the boys’ 9-10 age group, Zachary Lapido won four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals to share the division title with Micah Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago, both getting 48 points.



In the girls’ eight and under age group, Ailyah Pilgrim won the gold medal in the 50m breaststroke, while Mya Edwards captured the bronze medal in the 50 SC Meter Backstroke. In the same division for the boys, Khalil Patrick placed second in the 50 SC Meter Breaststroke.



In the girls’ 9-10 division, Gabriella Babb captured three bronze medals, in the 50 SC Meter backstroke, the 200 metres individual medley and the 100 SC Meter Backstroke.



In the girls’ 11-12 age group, Hailee Alleyne swam to victory in the 200 metres individual medley and she won silver in the 200 metres SC freestyle and the 100 SC Meter Freestyle. In the same division, team mate Taija Hall produced a gold medal swim in the SC 50m backstroke and she also picked up a bronze medal in the 100 SC Meter Backstroke.



On the boys’ side, Aidan Salmon of Black Sails Swim Club took the silver medal in the boys SC 50 metre butterfly race.



Ayoka Martin of Dalphins Swim Club put in a good performance in the girls’ 13-14 age group when she won the 50 metre freestyle and took the silver medals in the 50 SC metre backstroke and the 100 SC Meter Backstroke. Her teammate in that division, Amara Kirton, took the bronze medal in the 100 SC Meter Butterfly, and M’Rya Maycock also picked up a bronze medal.



Competing in the 15-17 age group, Toni Walrond who place third in her division, collected one gold in the 200 SC Meter Freestyle, a silver medal in the 100 SC Meter Freestyle and bronze in the 200 SC Meter IM. Also competing in that age group Allysa Rocheford placed third in the 100 SC Meter Breaststroke.



