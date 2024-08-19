Bahamas celebrates 2nd consecutive win at Goodwill Games with 141 medals

The young swimmers from the Bahamas at the 2024 Goodwill Games in Saint Lucia performed exceptionally and collected the overall trophy during the closing ceremony at the Royalton Hotel. The team finished the competition with 1,485.5 points and 141 medals.



The games featured over 300 swimmers from 10 territories who competed at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Centre.



The Bahamas team celebrated the victory in their buses while on the way back to their hotel after winning the regional games. A gala dinner and ceremony were hosted in the evening, during which they were presented with the overall trophy.



The victory also marks the 2nd consecutive win for the Bahamian team, and this time, they surpassed last year’s total of 1,418 points.



According to the information, ten countries teams from across the region participated in the games, including Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, Suriname, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos, Curacao, and Antigua and Barbuda.



The Bahamas led the points table with 1485.5 points, which was a clear victory for them as they were followed by Trinidad and Tobago, who stood at 902.5 points, marking a huge difference between the 1st and 2nd positions.



Barbados, Jamaica, and Suriname stood at 3rd, 4thand 5th positions, respectively, with 894, 798, and 473 points.



The Bahamas won a total of 141 medals, 55 of which were gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze, while Jamaica won a total of 49 medals, of which 21 were gold, 15 were silver, and 13 were bronze.



Barbados got 58 medals, comprising 17 gold, 17 silver, and 27 bronze, and Suriname bagged 39 medals – 12 gold, 16 silver, and 11 bronze. Also, Trinidad and Tobago, which secured 2nd position overall, secured 52 medals – 7 gold, 22 silver, and 23 bronze.



The exciting regional games, which take place annually, were hosted for the 28th time this year and took place from August 16 to 18, 2024. The Goodwill Games is a developmental meet for young swimmers eight and under to 17 years old and is geared for swimmers who have not qualified for CARITFA or higher meets.



Following the conclusion of the games, it was hinted that the Bahamas could potentially host the 2025 Goodwill Games at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatics Center, pending government approval. This will be the first time The Bahamas has hosted a Goodwill Games, if approved, since its inception back in 2013