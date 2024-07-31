Bahamas: Swimmer Lamar Taylor sets new National Record at Olympics debut

Although he delivered a standout performance by winning his heat, he did not advance to the semifinals as Taylor finished 26th overall out of 79 swimmers in this category. He also made a personal best with this achievement.

Bahama’s Lamar Taylor has set a new national record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle heats during his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics a time of 48.84 seconds from lane 5.

Although he delivered a standout performance by winning his heat, he did not advance to the semifinals as Taylor finished 26th overall out of 79 swimmers in this category. He also made a personal best with this achievement.

Notably, the 16th fastest qualifier and final swimmer to advance to the semifinals was South Korea’s Hwang Sun-Woo who finished his swim in 48.41 seconds.

According to the information, Taylor is the first Bahamian in action at the Paris Olympics who competed in the heat five of the 100m freestyle. The athlete performed on Tuesday morning in France and made his country proud.

Following the achievement, he said, “With the swim was a pretty big PR this opened in first place, well looks like I'm in like 12 I think, right now, but we'll see what happens.”

Taylor expressed his appreciation to everyone who texted him. “It really does mean a lot, from the support back home, just knowing, even though if I don't come first or don't like metal or anything like that, I still got the support and everything. I love it and i appreciate it,” added Taylor.

He said that as soon as he dives in the water, he just kind of goes in slow motion and he does not hear anything, he is just swimming and as soon as he touches the wall, he hears the crowd.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old will be making the transition to the University of Tennessee after the games although he is coming off another long collegiate season at Henderson State.

As a member of Henderson State's six-time NCAA Division 2 National Championship team, Taylor was also named the 2023 NCAA Division 2 Swimmer of the Year.

Talking about his passion for swimming, Taylor also said that he began when he was two years old in his hometown of Freeport, Bahamas. While he was anticipating bringing home the medal, but still making a National Record is a huge deal for the small island nation.

Up next the pool for the Bahamian team was the 18-year-old Texas Christian freshman Rhanishka Gibbs. She is set to compete in the women’s 50 meters freestyle on August 3.

Moreover, the Bahamian team to Paris is being led by flag bearers Devynne Charlton and Steven Gardiner.

The Bahamas team for the Paris Olympics 2024 is as follows:

Athletics

- Devynne Charlton (29 years old) – Women’s 100m hurdles

- Shaunae Miller-Uibo (30 years old) – Women’s 400m

- Anthonique Strachan (31 years old) – Women’s 200m

- Steven Gardiner (28 years old) – Men’s 400m

Swimming

- Lamar Taylor (22 years old) – Men’s 100m freestyle

- Rhanishka Gibbs (19 years old) – Women’s 50m freestyle

Equestrian

- Marcus Davis (34 years old) – Show Jumping

Boxing

- Carl Hield (36 years old) – Men’s Welterweight