Trinidad: Three robbed after car breaks down along Beetham Highway

Police say the robbery happened around 1:20 a.m. when three residents were driving west and their car broke down near the WASA station by the Beetham Landfill.

Trinidad and Tobago: A routine drive turned into a nightmare as three residents of East Dry River, Trinidad were robbed along the Beetham Highway in the early hours of Monday, July 28th, 2025. 

According to police reports the alleged robbery occurred around 1:20 a.m. as the three residents were on a drive heading west along the highway when their vehicle broke down near the WASA station, just outside the Beetham Landfill.

Stranded along the road, as the three were assessing the situation and their options, six men on foot emerged and announced a hold-up.

The six men robbed the three victims of several personal items, including: a silver Samsung Neo cellphone worth $2,000, a gold hand band valued at $2,000, and an additional $2,000 in cash. 

The second victim was reportedly robbed of a gold chain with a butterfly pendant valued at $2,000 and the third victim was robbed of $500. 

It is reported that the six men then fled the scene on foot towards north and into Beetham Gardens and it was later noted that none of the three victims sustained any injuries. 

Citizens angered by yet another robbery along the Beetham Highway took to Facebook to express their disappointment and call upon authorities to do something about it by conducting a sting operation to rid Trinidad and Tobago of the Beetham Highway bandits. 

One user condemning the incident wrote, “It's almost as if anytime someone’s vehicle breaks down along that part of the highway they get robbed, there are usually police patrols on both sides so this should not have happened.”

While another wrote “One simple sting operation and all 6 pest could be eliminated”

Sasha Baptiste

