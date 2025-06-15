Air Peace makes history with first direct flight from Nigeria to St Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: In a historic moment, the first ever Air Peace airline plane from Nigeria, 'AIR PEACE 777-300,' has landed at the Robert L. Bradshaw International AirPort in St. Kitts and Nevis after a 10 hour non-stop flight from Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International AirPort in Nigeria. Making St. Kitts and Nevis the third destination in the Caribbean region, following previous launches to Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda.

The flight that descended on June 12, 2025 marks an historic moment for the airline which served as a bridge from Africa to the Caribbean, the craft carried Nigerian and other African nationals attending a business summit in the Caribbean island, all looking forward to having a great time.

Serving as a bridge to connect the Caribbean and Africa, Air Peace is the first flight to initiate a direct flight from the two nations as part of the AFRO-Caribbean Cultural Exchange initiative that was spoken of by the two nations to deepen ties between the Caribbean and Africa.

Among the first passengers being artists the likes of Dija, educators, consultants and various other business men and women attending a business summit. The passengers and Nigerian crew were warmly welcomed in St. Kitts and Nevis upon their arrival at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

Air Peace continues on its mission to connect the world to Nigeria and hopes to open future long-haul routes to Huston and New York.

To this wonderful beginnings some took to Facebook to congratulate Air Peace for its initiative to bridge the gap with many looking forward to visiting the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. One user wrote, "Congratulations to Mr. Allen Onyema and Air Peace indeed to all Nigerians. This is a great achievement. Breaking boundaries and uniting nations, continents and people."

Describing this flight arrival as 'Historic', St. Kitts and Nevis' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, shared a post on his Facebook Page stating, "It’s the First time a Nigerian Airline has landed in St. Kitts."