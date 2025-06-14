St Kitts and Nevis unveils 2025 Restaurant Week schedule celebrating bold Island flavors

The event will run from July 13 to 27, offering a variety of cuisine-based entertainment across several restaurants in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The authorities of the St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week have revealed this year's schedule for the upcoming Tamarind Edition Restaurant Week which celebrates the local flavors of St Kitts and Nevis. The theme of this year's restaurant week being "Dine Out & Discover the bold island flavors."

The festival is set to begin from 13th July all the way through 27 July featuring an exciting number of cuisines-based entertainment that will be done through various restaurants in the country with promises of a sizzling good time of flavours and fun in the island.

The event promises a good time whether you're sipping cocktails by the ocean, indulging in farm-to-table feasts, or discovering tamarind-infused creations crafted by the event's talented chefs, with every experience telling a delicious story rooted in our culture.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

13 July: St. Kitts Tasting Showcase at St. Kitts Eco Park from 2-6 PM.

17 & 25 July: Tamarind Flavors at Carambola Beach Club from 6–9 P.M.

19 July: R&B Tamarind Brunch at Queen City Bar & Garden

19 July: Date Night by Sweet Devine at A Cake & Sip Experience – Yani’s One Pot, Seahawk Marine

20 July: Cook, Sip & Glamp at Park Hyatt from 4:30 P.M.

23 July: Karaoke at Melt Away – Walwyn Street, Buckley’s Site, Basseterre from 7 P.M.

24 July: A Tropical Twist Dinner at Heritage Village from 6 P.M. UNTIL

26 July: Children Home Charity Dinner at Serendipity

26 July: Grill Fest at Frigate Bay Lawn from 1–9 P.M.

27 July: Taste at Twilight at St. Kitts Eco Park from 5–9 P.M.

For more information citizens and tourists are advised to contact the organizers through the given official mail accounts, sknrestaurantweek@gmail.com or mintour@niagov.com, mobile number St. Kitts: 467-1390 and Nevis: 469-0051, or visit their official website www.restaurantweek.kn.