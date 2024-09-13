Taste SKN to showcase flavors in celebration of St. Kitts and Nevis' 41st Independence

St Kitts and Nevis: Taste SKN is all set to take place in St Kitts and Nevis as part of the Federation’s 41st Independence celebrations. This culinary event will take place from September 14 to 21 and will feature several restaurants from across the island offering special dishes.



While sharing the details of the event, the Ministry of Tourism of Nevis said, “From Sat. September 14 to Sat. September 21, some of our island’s top restaurants are bringing the flavors of St. Kitts and Nevis straight to your plate! Whether you’re craving the national dish or eager to try creatively prepared local treats, this is your chance to savor the essence of our culinary heritage.”



The participating restaurants will offer unique menus curated specially for Taste SKN, indulging everyone in the local taste of the island nation.

The Ministry further invited everyone to take opportunity of this event and said, “start planning your Taste SKN experience and let’s celebrate the rich flavors of our islands together.”



The participating restaurants include Carambola Beach Club, Jamrock, Creole Restaurant, Splash Restaurant, Park Hyatt, The Coal Pot, Ital Creations, Calypso Restaurant, all from St Kitts and Boodies Restaurant and Pizzeria, Sensations Restaurant and Bar, Hill Top Bar and Restaurant, Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill, Rodney’s Cuisine, Passion Bar and Grill and Cool Blenz from Nevis.



Annually, on September 19, the twin island Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis celebrates its Independence, for which the island nation celebrates a number of activities a number of events and activities.



This year the festivities kicked off on August 28 and will continue through October 27. Notably, the island became home to the first Caribbean British and French colonies during the mid 1620s and was also a member of the British West Indies until getting Independence on September 19, 1983.



Every year, the government of St Kitts and Nevis celebrate this huge occasion with a number of celebratory events with Taste SKN being one of them.