St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate 41st Independence with unity and pride

As St Kitts and Nevis is all set to celebrate its 41st Independence on September 19, 2024, the Government has released an exciting calendar of activities to mark this huge occasion. This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme ‘Together, A People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41,’ highlighting unity and solidarity among the citizens.

The government is also calling upon the diaspora to come back and be part this huge celebrations while saying, “Here is the schedule for Saint Kitts and Nevis' Independence 41. Let's celebrate as a nation bound together with a common destiny.”

The festivities will kick off on August 28 and will continue till October 27, featuring a number of exciting and patriotic events, allowing everyone to once again enjoy their freedom and indulge in the rich culture and traditions of St Kitts and Nevis.

According to the information, the island became home to the first Caribbean British and French colonies during the mid-1620s and was a member of the British West Indies until gaining Independence on September 19, 1983.

Every year, the government of the small island nation celebrates this occasion with huge excitement, allowing the residents as well as the citizens to get a taste of what freedom feels like.

This year, the celebrations will begin on Wednesday, August 28, with Conversations: Reflections & The Way Forward, during which people will discuss the future of the island nation and its developments. The festivities will continue with National Colours Day on August 30, with attendees wearing green and marking the official start of Independence Month for St Kitts and Nevis.

Similarly, several other events will be hosted while leading up to the main celebrations on September 19, 2024 which will be marked by a Ceremonial Parade, Governor-General’s Cocktail, St George’s Mothers Union Breakfast, Toast to the Nation and Deputy Governor-General’s Cocktail.

The celebrations won’t stop here and will continue till October 28 with people getting opportunity to participate an array of events including concerts and fashion show.

The complete Calendar of Activities for 41st Independence of St Kitts and Nevis is as follows:

WEDNESDAY 28 AUGUST

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 1: "Guns Down, Independence Up:

Securing Saints Kitts and Nevis Future"

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

* National Colours Day #1

(WEAR GREEN)

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

* National Tree Planting Day

* CPL T20 - Patriots vs Knight Riders

SUNDAY 01 SEPTEMBER

CPL T20 - Patriots vs Kings

MONDAY 02 SEPTEMBER

THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR BEGINS

TUESDAY 03 SEPTEMBER

Seniors Independence Cultural Celebration

WEDNESDAY 04 SEPTEMBER

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 2: "Healing Wounds: Exploring Reparations for Saint Kitts and Nevis"

* CPL T20 - Patriots vs Amazon Warriors

THURSDAY 05 SEPTEMBER

Cabinet Primary School Visits (East Zone)

FRIDAY 06 SEPTEMBER

* National Colours Day #2

* National Sneaker Day

* CPL T20 - Patriots vs Royals

SATURDAY 07 SEPTEMBER

* Creative Power Gala & Awards Show

* Caribbean Wellness Day Wellness Activity

* Nevis Marathon and Running Festival by Nevis Multisports

* It's A Nevis Knock Out by SKN Moves

Nevis Chapter (Sept 7-8)

SUNDAY 08 SEPTEMBER

* CPL T20 - Patriots vs Falcons

* East Basseterre Festival 2024 (Sept 8th - 29th)

TUESDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

* 26th Prime Minister's Lecture Series

* 9th OECS Ministers Education and Social Development Meeting (Sept 10th-12th)

WEDNESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 3: "Youthquake: Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders"

* Cabinet Primary School Visits (West Zone)

* Patriotic Programmes and Ministerial Visits to Schools (Sept 11-18)

THURSDAY 12 SEPTEMBER

* Cabinet Primary School Visits (Basseterre Zone)

* Americas Netball Men's Championship (Sept 12-14)

* Visions of Independence: A Celebration Through

* Local Art by Local Artists Collective

* Unsung Heroes Award

FRIDAY 13 SEPTEMBER

* National Colours Day #3 (Wear White)

* National Youth Rally

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

* TASTE SKN (Sept 14th - 21st)

* St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference 2024

(Sept 14th-18th)

* Men in Aprons

* King Amongst Kings Calypso Extravaganza by Trail Life, VI & Fete Warriors Promotions

* Independence Freedom Concert

SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

* National Service of Gratitude & Gospel Concert

* Belle Pastel by Study It Ent

MONDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

* NATIONAL HEROES DAY

* Heroes' Day Observances

* Wreath Laying & Recognition Ceremony (C. A. Paul Southwell Bust)

* Announcement of National Honours

* Community Flag Raising Ceremonies

* Rotary Club of St. Kitts Annual Fun Car

* Treasure Hunt and BBQ

TUESDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

* Cabinet Visits to High Schools & CFBC

WEDNESDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

* PATRIOTIC DAY (WEAR YOUR NATIONAL COLOURS)

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 4: "O Land of Beauty: Building Resilient Isle"

* Patriotic Day Fair

* Schools' Treat & Patriotic Programmes

* A Night with DJ Tero & EBJ Harmonics

* Independence Cocktail by Nevis Chapter of Chamber of Industry & Commerce

THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

* INDEPENDENCE DAY

* Independence Ceremonial Parade

* Governor-General's Cocktail

* The St. George's Mothers Union Breakfast

* Independence Parade and Awards Ceremony

* Toast to the Nation

* Deputy Governor-General's Cocktail

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

* National Colours Day #4

(WEAR BLACK)

* Drill Competition

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

* Independence Street Fair

* Flowers, Food, and Flags by St. Kitts Flower

Arrangers Association

* SKN Independence FLAVOURS by Carambola Beach Club

SUNDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

* Pathfinder Expo by St. Kitts Seventh-day Adventist Pathfinder Clubs

* Night under the Stars by Virgil Hodge & Symphony Band

* Drag Racing by Drag Racing Unit

WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 5: "CCJ vs. Privy Council - The Battle for Justice"

* Creative Canvas: Celebrating Student Artistry by the Verchilds High School Industrial Art Department

THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

* Independence Elocution Competition (Eliminations)

* Youth Impact Awards Ceremony

FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

* National Colours Day #5

(WEAR RED)

SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

* Brimstone Hill Run for the Fit & Fearless

SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

* Splendour in September - Empire Wear Fashion Show

* Gospel Concert

MONDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

* CTU ICT Week 2024 (Sept 30 - Oct 5)

WEDNESDAY 02 OCTOBER

CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward

* Episode 6: "Digital Transformation:

Connecting Our Digital Dots"

THURSDAY 03 OCTOBER

* Independence Elocution Competition (FINAL)

SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

* Night of Dance