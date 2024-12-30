Ritz Carlton set to redefine tourism in St Kitts and Nevis, construction to begin in 2025

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has signed an agreement with construction set to begin in 2025 and completion expected by 2028

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has signed a yet new agreement to upgrade the tourism sector in the Federation, with the announcement of an agreement to construct a 135-room Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences resort.

According to the information, the construction for this property is slated to begin in the fall of 2025 with the opening planned for 2028.

While making the announcement, PM Drew said that the construction of the resort will kickstart the completion of management agreements between project developer Solidus Corp and Ritz Carlton owner and Marriott International.

Ritz Carlton St Kitts to feature 125 guest suites

The reports said that Concept and design development for the resort is underway with the property set to locate on Southeast Peninsula of St Kitts. It is said that the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences will feature 125 guest suites, 10 branded villas as well as 15 branded condominium residences.

Furthermore, the public areas inside the resort will include a spa, several swimming pools, multiple dining options, beach and kids’ club, all of which will be designed with a ‘Kittitian Village’ concept.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew welcomes this luxury development

While sharing the development, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew said that this exclusive destination will not only elevate the island nation as a luxury destination, but it is also expected to create significant opportunities for the people.

He added that his administration has delivered on its promise to finalize an agreement with The St Kitts Ritz Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences.

Talking about its significant impact on the economy, Dr Drew noted that the new luxury resort has the potential to become a significant driver of economic growth while creating several new jobs during the construction phase and around 250 permanent jobs once operational.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson said that she is thrilled to see this vision come to life and the transformative impact it will have on the people and the tourism industry.

She added that this project now only shows the confidence that global brands such as Ritz Carlton and Solidus Corp have in the island nation but also reinforces the commitment to strengthening sustainable economic growth, showcasing the unmatched beauty of the Federation and empowering local talent.

Also, Director of development for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America, Pamela Vasquez emphasised that this project marks a major milestone in the commitment to bringing unparalleled luxury and service to St Kitts and Nevis. She added that it showcases her team’s confidence in the potential of the island and the dedication to boosting growth and exceptional experiences for the visitors.

Notably, the project will resume a planned Ritz Carlton resort initially announced in 2018 as part of an agreement with The Liamuiga Corporation however significant progress was not made after the announcement due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Ritz Carlton is renowned for providing distinctive luxury and legendary service across the world, the construction of the resort in St Kitts will solidify the island’s position as a luxury destination in the Caribbean region.