St Kitts and Nevis: Over 22 flights landed daily in last 12 days

St Kitts and Nevis has achieved a remarkable milestone in its tourism sector as it welcomed a total of 8,335 passengers on 265 flights over the past 12 days.

According to the information, this significant influx of air arrivals signifies an average of 22 flights landing at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts bringing nearly 700 passengers every day.

While sharing the update through his official Facebook account, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew called it a ‘tremendous’ achievement.

“In the last 12 days, St Kitts and Nevis saw a total of 8,335 passengers arriving on 265 flights – averaging 22 flights per day and near 700 passengers per day.”

He said that this is a testament to the growing popularity of the island as a premier tourist destination.

Reportedly besides commercial planes, there has also been a major increase in the arrival of private jets, showcasing the island’s increasing reputation among wealthy travellers as well.

Sharing the update through Facebook, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas outlined, “The Rich, Famous and the Powerful… private Jets lining the western apron at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. SKN is the place to be!”

The image shared by the Minister showed that a total of eight private jets parked simultaneously at the airport in St Kitts on December 26. The officials also emphasised that a few more are currently on their way and with the New Year's Day coming the apron should be filled to capacity.

This increase in influx of passengers is being attributed to the Christmas season and Carnival celebrations which are taking place in St Kitts and Nevis at the same time.

The island has also recorded high hotel occupancy rates as a significant number of nationals are returning to indulge in the rich and traditional celebrations of the Caribbean culture.

With the carnival celebrations kicking off yesterday on Boxing Day, the environment is filled with huge excitement and visitors are looking forward to experiencing a number of exciting parades and events throughout this season, culminating on January 2, 2025.