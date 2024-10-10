Thursday, 10th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Nevis: CCM leads creative economy transformation with world-class performing arts venues

Under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley, the administration has made significant strides to provide a solid infrastructure for the performing arts.

Thursday, 10th October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)- led by Nevis Island Administration has tirelessly worked to foster a thriving creative economy in Nevis and the wider Federation.

Under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley, the administration has made significant strides to provide a solid infrastructure for the performing arts.

The developments include the upgradation of all venues for the performing arts including the NEDACS Cultural Village, the Cultural Complex and the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC).

The CCM also built the David Freeman Center of Excellence in the heart of Gingerland, which is designed to host smaller performances outside the city centre.

In addition to this, the administration has secured a significant investment in musical instruments and equipment and intend shortly to announce the introduction of music instruction in all our schools.

The Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park has also been made available for hosting of events such as Tropixx while the CCM has also extended partnerships to promoters and others to stage events in Nevis.

While sharing the update, Premier Brantley noted that Nevis is now one of the few places in the entire Caribbean with ready-made “plug and play” venues for the performing arts.

Mark Brantley encouraged the creatives in Nevis and the wider Federation to make full use of these facilities and added, “We have built them. It’s now up to you to use them. We stand ready, willing, and able to partner with you as we continue growing Nevis together.”


With these number of developments, the CCM government strives to enhance the creative industry in Nevis and provide the individuals involved in this sector with a proper platform to showcase their talent. 

As the Premier shared the development on his official Facebook account, several locals lauded him as they were delighted to get venues to showcase their exceptional skills. 

“Some real top-class venues indeed. I love the line “plug and play”. This is a government that seeks to develop its people wholesomely,” wrote a user named Oscar Browne, while another user said, “My mind is racing with ideas.”

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

TS Dorian strengthened into a hurricane

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Uncategorised

Caribbean countries selling discount citizenship due to COVID hit

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Prime Minister Dr Timothly Harris lays wreath in honour of contry's national heroes
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Seven nation builders honoured on National Heroes Day

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Uncategorised

Haiti: Top official arrested in assassination of President Moise

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago announces State of Emergency amid COVID-19 crisis

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Joseph Williams, principal of St James High School (left); The entrance to the St James High School in Montego Bay (right)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: 16-year-old girl expelled from school for kissing another girl,...

Thursday, 10th October 2024

First ever Bike Fest launched in Dominica, to fun fill country in July, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

First ever Bike Fest launched in Dominica, to fun fill country in July

Thursday, 10th October 2024

Iconnect unveils latest ferry services easing travel between St. Kitts and Nevis, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Iconnect unveils latest ferry services easing travel between St. Kitts an...

Thursday, 10th October 2024