Belize to roll out new banknotes honouring national heroes, replacing Queen’s image

Prime Minister John Briceño announced that national heroes George Price and Philip Goldson will be featured on the new currency design.

Belize: ATMs across Belize are set to begin disbursing the newly designed Belizean currency from today, August 4, 2025, onwards. The new banknotes carry a fresh look and national pride as it replaces the image of Queen Elizabeth II with local heroes George Cadle Price and Philip Goldson, said the Central Bank.

Talking about the same Prime Minister John Briceño said that they will be using the national heroes, both George Price and Phillip Goldson and they are the ones who are going to be on the face.

According to the Central Bank, the redesign is aimed at modernising security features, prevent counterfeiting as well as reflect national identity.

Reportedly, the printing contract for these new notes was given to De La Rue, a significant British firm known for secure banknote production. These new notes feature high tech security features such as UV-reactive ink and advanced threads.

The Central Bank further noted that while the banknotes will have a newly designed look however their exchange rate remains the same at BZ$2 to US$1. Since the design was officially revealed in January this year, the Central Bank has been actively engaging schools, financial institutions, businesses and the public through education and outreach activities.

Governor Kareem Michael noted that his team has worked diligently to ensure a smooth and secure rollout, and they want every citizen to feel confident using these new banknotes.

Notably, these new banknotes will be available at all domestic banks in Belize from today onwards (August 4, 2025). While existing banknotes remain legal tender, the Central Bank is encouraging the locals to deposit them at their financial institutions as soon as possible is that they can be phased out of circulation at the earliest.

Why were the banknotes changed in Belize?

While explaining why the banknotes were changed, the Central Bank noted that it continuously assesses the integrity of banknotes to maintain quality and security.

“Our money should be as strong and secure as our economy, and the new banknotes reflect that commitment. New look. Same value. More secure,” added a representative from the bank.

The old series of banknotes has been in circulation for more than a recommended lifespan, which is 7 to 10 years. The new banknotes integrate enhanced security measures to combat counterfeiting, making transactions safer for everyone, giving you the confidence that your money is safe and authentic.