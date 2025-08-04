St Kitts and Nevis models Iyanla Hobson and Kaylanya Edwards steals spotlight at BVI Summer Sizzle 2025

The two models dazzled the crowd as they represented SKN Unchained on Saturday’s fashion show that took place on Saturday.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Caribbean fashion world witnessed a defining moment for the St. Kitts fashion world as models Iyanla Hobson and Kaylanya Edwards lit up the runway at the BVI Summer Sizzle 2025 and stole the show.

The two models dazzled the crowd as they represented SKN Unchained on Saturday’s fashion show that took place on Saturday. The duo strutted in high-fashion pieces, with poise, style, and runway power wearing pieces from elite international designers as they walked alongside globally recognised international models of New York.

Kaylanya Edwards Wows in Sergio Hudson

Kaylanya Edwards the fierce and fabulous Kittitian model stole the show wearing pieces from none other than Sergio Hudson, an acclaimed Carolina designer known globally to dress the likes of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Keke Palmer, and Muni Long.

Hudson’s bold structured look complimented Kaylanya’s fierce personality perfectly making her debut the perfect runway match, as she exuded high-fashion confidence in every step.

As she stepped onto the runways, cheers and admiration were heard from the crowd of designers and influencers with many praising her commanding presence as she flawlessly executed her runway walk in Hudson’s pieces.

Iyanla Hobson Stuns in Oliver Tolentino

Iyanla Hobson, not one to shy away, stepped onto the runway draped in luxurious fabrics and turned heads as she strutted in Oliver Tolentino with poise, elegance and regal aura that brought the high-fashion pieces she wore to life.

Guests at the fashion show praised her walk and embodiment of the Tolentino pieces, the Los Angeles-based Filipino-American designer known for dressing Hollywood royalty and called Iyanla’s walk a “runway perfection” while others called her “the breakout face of the Caribbean modeling scene.”

The 2025 BVI Summer Sizzle saw a grandeur showcase of Fashion, Music, Art and Culture in the British Virgin Islands, as 2025 marked the celebration of its 15th Anniversary of Summer Sizzle BVI, the Caribbean’s “Premier Fashion and Lifestyle Destination Experience”.

The two rising St. Kitts models did not disappoint, walking among a lineup of international talents from all around the fashion world.

Hobson and Edwards received acclamations for setting St. Kitts and Nevis on the global fashion map proving that St. Kitts and Nevis is not just for the Caribbean but has potential to represent fashion on a global scale.