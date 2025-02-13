Saint Lucia Crowned ‘World’s Best Honeymoon Destination 2025’ by US News & World Report

Saint Lucia tops US News & World Report’s list of World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations 2025, known for its stunning views, luxury resorts, and unique experiences.

Saint Lucia: US News & World Report has named Saint Lucia at the top of the ‘World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations 2025’ list, surpassing top global contenders. In a comprehensive list of 27 destination, the Caribbean ranks at the top followed by Bora Bora and Maldives at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

With its breathtaking landscapes, luxurious resorts and intimate experiences, the island continues to captivate couples seeking the perfect romantic getaway.

While stating reasons behind the island being the best honeymoon destinations for this year, US News & World Report noted that it is a hit with travellers of all kinds. According to the magazine, some of its vacationers are music lovers, letting loose at the springtime Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival while other adrenaline junkies test their limit by climbing The Pitons or zip lining through the Chassin region’s rainforest.

Some are also honeymooners, unwinding on one of the chalky beaches of the island or holing up in one of its isolated resorts.

Talking about the best hotels in Saint Lucia, the magazine mentioned Jade Mountain, Sugar Beach and Ladera Resort noting that these resorts offer couple with the best honeymoon experience, allowing visitors to make the best of their vacation.

This is not the first time that Saint Lucia has been ranked as the best honeymoon destination as the World Travel Awards have honoured the island with this title for 16 consecutive years until 2024.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has also been tirelessly focusing on promoting romance with targeted campaigns including the launch of the annual global Say Yes to Saint Lucia Showcase last year.

The complete list of US News & World Report of ‘World’s Best Honeymoon Destinations 2025’ is as follows: