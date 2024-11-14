Dominica nominated for highly prestigious Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025

While sharing the development, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica invited everyone to vote and help the Nature Isle in securing the title once again.

The Commonwealth of Dominica has once again secured nomination for the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025.

They noted that the island nation has captured the hearts of travellers worldwide for three consecutive years now. In 2022, Dominica stood #1 island in the Caribbean, in 2023, it was again ranked #1 island in the Caribbean and in 2024, it was ranked #5 best island in the world.

While sharing these rankings, the Ministry said that they hope that this time also Dominica crowns as the best in the world. They encouraged everyone to cast their vote through wba.m-rr.com/home before the voting line ends on February 25, 2025.

Getting this nomination itself is a prestigious accolade for the small island nation as the renowned international travel magazine Travel + Leisure curates from the best across the globe and nominates a few every year to recognise the best in the tourism industry.

Not only this, but such accolades also puts the island yet again on the world map and the demand to visit the Nature Island becomes high, injecting directly into the economy of Dominica.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is renowned for its lush scenery as the island is largely covered by rainforest and is also to the world’s second largest hot spring – the Boiling Lake.

Apart from this, the island is also moving on the path towards sustainability and resilience and aims to become the world’s first climate resilient nation by 2030. The island nation also boasts a number of good hotels ands resorts which are perfect for couples, friends or families seeking a perfect Caribbean vacation.

Additionally, visitors can also experience several outdoor activities such as scuba diving, hot springs, hiking and exploring the various beaches and waterfall located across the island.

With the immense votes, the Ministry of Dominica now expects the island to win again and rank the best in the world.