Forbes features Dominica's unique charm: 'A Caribbean Island Unlike Any Other'

The Commonwealth of Dominica recently made it to the internationally renowned magazine Forbes which featured the island as a must visit Caribbean paradise.



From the countless number of attractions, the magazine featured the untouched landscapes, sustainable tourism, and adventurous spirit.



Having a thrilling headline, 'Dominica will change the way you see the Caribbean,' the feature mentioned several local tourist hot spots, including the twin waterfalls at Trafalgar Falls, the secret waterfall within Titou Gorge, the hot spring bath, Syndicate Falls, and much more.



According to Forbes, Dominica offers a unique escape, especially for nature lovers, where they can discover emerald gorges, hot springs, and luxurious eco-resorts on the "Nature Island."



It further added that one could drop all expectations about a Caribbean vacation as Dominica is an island unlike any other in the region.



It is basically a nature lover's paradise for everyone looking for an adventure, sustainability, untouched landscapes as well as rainbows painting the sky almost each day, making the nation more special, added the magazine.



Apart from the tourist hotspots, it also casted a shadow on the Caribbean's only island made gins which is sourced in Dominica. The company named Sea Cliff Gin is powered by solar and utilised nine of the lush island's botanicals including cocoa, nutmeg, leaf and cinnamon to create a delicious gin.



In addition to this, Forbes said that visitors can also stay in Dominica's secluded and sustainable resorts such as Secret Bay.



While talking about the resort, the American business magazine said that it is a six star, all villa resort which is located on a serene cliff top overlooking the Caribbean Sea.



It was also stated that the villa offers the visitors a number of choices in rooms as well as various amenities including private pools, deep tubs, outdoor rainfall showers and much more, making the visitors' vacation one to remember for lifetime.



Another sustainable resort, Coulibri Ridge, was also mentioned in this lengthy feature with the magazine saying that if visitors want an even more off the grid experience, they can head to this resort.



Calling it a luxurious eco-retreat, Forbes said that the resort is powered by more than 300 solar panels and features 14 spacious studios and duplex suites.



This long feature on Dominica in the internationally renowned business magazine showcases the island's growing presence in the world and among international travelers.