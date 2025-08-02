Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant returns to St. Kitts for 2025 edition after long hiatus

The Club has confirmed the pageant will be held at the Marriott Hotel Ballroom, Frigate Bay, on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 7 PM.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is all set to make a highly anticipated return to St. Kitts and Nevis. The announcement was made by the Haynes Smith Youth Club who noted that the pageant this year will return to its birthplace for the 2025 edition.

It is reported that after meaningful meetings with franchise holders as well as regional stakeholders, the Club has officially confirmed that the pageant will be hosted at the Marriott Hotel Ballroom in Frigate Bay on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 7 pm.

After a year-long hiatus which leaves noticeable void in the National Carnival Calendar, one of the Caribbean's most renowned cultural institutions returns to its roots. According to the sources, the pageant’s return to St. Kitts was chosen after a competitive bidding process among regional territories.

St. Kitts appears as the top choice to host the pageant once again thanks to its historical ties to the event, its congruence with long term aims and the enormous support of local sponsors and community leaders.

The Public Relation Officer for the pageant committee, Monique Lescott expressed the decision in an emotional way while quoting that, “We’re going to be back again here in St. Kitts. Thanks to some well-meaning, upstanding pillars of our society who stepped in to cover the extra costs to bring this treasure home,” emphasis on how grateful he is for the generous support from respected local community leaders.

The host of the pageant event continued by stating that this one year carnival lineup 2024 felt like personal loss, a gap in calendar and a missing piece of the magic that she had brought up with.

Reportedly, the winner of the pageant will receive EC$13,500 along with a brand new EC$1,000 prize for most engaging promotional video submitted on official platforms. This time the organisers are saying that the event is promised to be bigger and better, restoring the standard of excellence.