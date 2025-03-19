Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to victory in Jamaica, draws 35,000 fans and boosts sports tourism

Messi played in the 876 for the first time, scoring in stoppage time to help Inter Miami beat a game by 2-0 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup R16 tie.

Jamaica: World renowned Argentina footballer Lionel Messi has reportedly handed Jamaica a whopping economic boost following Inter Miami’s trip to the Caribbean nation. The superstar was part of the team which travelled to Kingston last Thursday to play against Jamaica based Cavalier FC in the ongoing CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Arguably the greatest footballer ever, Messi played in the 876 for the first time, scoring in stoppage time to help Inter Miami beat a game by 2-0 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup R16 tie.

The event attracted a massive crowd of more than 35,000 fans with several more trying to gain entry, emphasising Messi’s international appeal.

Massive crowd during the match While Cavalier gave it a good effort, but Messi and fellow legend Luis Suarez’s goals proved enough for the victory.

Notably, Messi played in Jamaica for the first time in his football career and it is the 51st country the Argentine Captain has played football. His goal was jubilated and celebrated by the Jamaican fans even though he scored against them.

The Ministry of Tourism is reporting that Jamaica reaped robust economic benefits from the surge of fans who attended the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second-leg clash between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Jamaica Premier League champions Cavalier at the National Stadium last Thursday.

The more than 35,000 people who turned up at the Stadium cheered excitedly throughout the match and was excited to see the superstar playing in their hometown.

Apart from the on-field excitement, the match gave a significant economic uplift as local hotels, restaurants, Airbnb's, bars and attractions experienced increased patronage and reflected the broader economic benefits of hosting such high-profile sporting events.

According to the newly appointed Minister of State in the Tourism Ministry Delano Seiveright, the tournament was a groundbreaking moment for Jamaica and it underscored the immense potential of sports tourism.

She said that the huge turnout of local and global fans created an exciting atmosphere which showcased the island as a world class destination for major sporting events.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation, Dennis Chung, the match was a pivotal moment for Jamaican football. He stressed upon the overwhelming attendance and international media coverage have enhanced the visibility of sports, attracting new fans and potential investors.