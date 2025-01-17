Jamaica: After 60 years, Port Royal residents get new water system

This water system was required since long in the Port Royal constituency of Jamaica and the new development is being hailed by the citizens as historic

The Jamaica Government upgraded the 60-year-old system in order to solve the water crises in Port Royal. An initial investment of whopping $530M has been made to upgrade the water system, and it now equipped with 8.6 kilometres of modern and high-density polyethylene pipes.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the Government has replaced the rusty old pipes, and the new pipes are stronger, more durable and can also handle high-pressure of water.

Reportedly, the poor water supply in Port Royal had left 2,000 residents in a state of distress, struggling to access adequate and consistent water for their daily needs. The advancement in the water system will ensure a reliable supply for residents, as well as weekend visitors and also the cruise ship tourists.

“We have laid approximately 8.6km of modern high density polyethylene pipes. It's very important that we have an appreciation for what this is. It is not that there were pipes in Port Royal. These pipes were laid maybe 60 to 70 years ago and so they are old,” outlined PM Holness.

While emphasising the need for this change, the Prime Minister said that the people of Port Royal were literally suffering from aged infrastructure.

This upgrade, he said, is a big step for Port Royal, improving daily life and supporting its growth as a historic and vibrant community.

Following the instalment of the new system, Holness was seen tasting the water and saying that it is a ‘superb’ water system. He said that the water flowing is same as of coming out of natural spring which is vastly different from the usually salty water that had characterized the water experience in Port Royal.

With this, the Prime Minister said that it is important to keep delivering real value to people’s everyday lives.