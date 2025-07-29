Belizean Davia Richardson wins women's 100 meter Butterfly at Worlds Aquatic Championship

The swimmer narrowly beat Mia Laban of Cook Islands and Cheng Weng Chi of Macau, who took second and third place.

Belize: Davia Richardson from Belize delivered a standout performance in the pool over the weekend, finishing first in her heat of the 100-meter butterfly at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore. She also broke her previous records, claiming first position with a personal best time of 1:04.29.

According to the information, the swimmer edged her opponents named Mia Laban of Cook Island and Cheng Weng Chi from Macau who claimed 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Davia dominated the entire competition with her fantastic and fabulous performance throughout the championship.

Notably, she has participated in numerous championships, securing notable positions in various competitions. Previously, she competed in the Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay, where she recorded a time of 1:05.35 in the 100 meters freestyle.

Born in Belize on July 16, 2008, Richardson showed exceptional talent in both academics and athletics. However, seeking better opportunities, she relocated to the US for advanced studies and swimming training under elite coaches. Notably, her coach John Yearwood played a pivotal role in refining her skills, entering her in numerous competitions to help her reach her full potential.

Moreover, Davia Richardson indeed set new national records for Belize at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. However, there seem to be some discrepancies in the details provided. According to available information, Davia competed in the 50scm Freestyle and 100scm Butterfly events, earning national records in each. But the timings you mentioned don't appear to match the standard format for swimming records.

Fans are congratulating the athlete for her win in the 100 meters Butterfly at worlds championship by commenting under her photos through Facebook and motivating her for her next competition and praying for her next win.

“Congratulations, as a Belizean am proud of u big up to our country BELIZE,” said a user named Lucy while another said, “That’s awesome, our Belizean athletes making us so proud.”