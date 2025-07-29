Trinidad: Claxton Bay bar owner Kemo Narcis shot dead outside his business

The victim was taken to San Fernando General Hospital by acquaintances but was pronounced dead.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Claxton Bay businessman was gunned down on Sunday night while he was standing outside his bar. Police confirmed that the deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Kemo Narcis who is the proprietor of Bar Code which is located at West Soledad Road in Claxton Bay, Trinidad.

According to the police reports, around 11 30 pm on July 27, 2025, Narcis was in the kitchen area of a food hut located in front of his bar when a vehicle pulled up from which an unidentified man came out and approached him before shooting him in the head and fleeing the scene.

Following the shooting, the victim was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital by individuals known to him however he was pronounced dead upon arrival at 12:03 am on Monday, July 28, 2025.

When the officials arrived at the hospital, they saw Narcis lying on a bed with a gunshot injury to the head. The officers then held preliminary investigations during which they found an extended magazine containing 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition tucked into his waistband.

Crime Scene Investigators also processed the scene at West Soledad Road and collected items of evidential value. As of now, police said that the investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances which led to his tragic shooting.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook to express their shock and note that murders are becoming common in the country.

“So, wait… walking around with an extended mag and still get caught off guard. All that ammo, and not one warning shot to save yuh own life. One man pulls up with a plan and that was it. Not everything loud is ready. The streets not playing. Real power is foresight, not firepower,” said a user named Priya while another said, “Owning a business is a very high-risk factor of getting murdered...they are killing u if u not paying dues.”