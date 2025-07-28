Jamaica: Manager and husband charged with stealing $2 Million from business in Gutters

Old Harbour police reported that between July 14 and 23, over $2 million was stolen from a Gutters-based business.

Jamaica: A couple from St Catherine, 32-year-old Sashell Smith-Ebanks, and her husband 42-year-old David Ebanks, have been formally charged with theft of $2 million. The charges come after the wife allegedly stole from a business establishment in Gutters while she was working as a branch manager.

According to a police statement from the Old Harbour police, the burglary allegedly carried out by Sashell occurred between July 14 and July 23 at the Gutters-based business, where an internal audit revealed that approximately $2,025,000 in cash was missing.

The police officers conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and issued a statement on Sunday 27, July stating that a couple from Gardenia Boulevard, Sydenham Villa in St Catherine were then taken into police custody.

Following the arrest, police conducted an interrogation in the presence of the couple's attorney. During questioning, Sashell reportedly confessed to taking money from the business and handing it to her husband, citing family emergencies as the reason for the unaccounted amount

Following Sashell’s confession, the couple was formally charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property. The St. Catherine duo in the $2 million scam are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on September 26 to plead their case before a judge.

Citizens of Jamaica have condemned the theft with some writing “So quickly family emergencies can turn into family disgrace all because of the strong temptation of the love of money .”