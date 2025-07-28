Monday, 28th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Manager and husband charged with stealing $2 Million from business in Gutters

Old Harbour police reported that between July 14 and 23, over $2 million was stolen from a Gutters-based business.

Monday, 28th July 2025

Jamaica: A couple from St Catherine, 32-year-old Sashell Smith-Ebanks, and her husband 42-year-old David Ebanks, have been formally charged with theft of $2 million. The charges come after the wife allegedly stole from a business establishment in Gutters while she was working as a branch manager. 

According to a police statement from the Old Harbour police, the burglary allegedly carried out by Sashell occurred between July 14 and July 23 at the Gutters-based business, where an internal audit revealed that approximately $2,025,000 in cash was missing.

The police officers conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and issued a statement on Sunday 27, July stating that a couple from Gardenia Boulevard, Sydenham Villa in St Catherine were then taken into police custody. 

Following the arrest, police conducted an interrogation in the presence of the couple's attorney. During questioning, Sashell reportedly confessed to taking money from the business and handing it to her husband, citing family emergencies as the reason for the unaccounted amount

Following Sashell’s confession, the couple was formally charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property. The St. Catherine duo in the $2 million scam are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on September 26 to plead their case before a judge.

Citizens of Jamaica have condemned the theft with some writing “So quickly family emergencies can turn into family disgrace all because of the strong temptation of the love of money .”

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Jamaica gov't to increase marriage licence fees

Monday, 28th July 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis established diplomatic relations with 34 new nations since...

Monday, 28th July 2025

Mark Brantley
Uncategorised

Nevis Premier Brantley encourages citizens to participate in vaccination...

Monday, 28th July 2025

Dominica: Mask mandate remains in effect, schools open &amp; more as govt reviews COVID guidelines
Uncategorised

Dominica: Mask mandate remains in effect, schools open & more as govt rev...

Monday, 28th July 2025

Jamaica's Net International Reserves pass US$5 billion mark for the first time ever
Uncategorised

Jamaica's Net International Reserves pass US$5 billion mark for the first...

Monday, 28th July 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Newly opened Barbuda International Airport gets 99 flights in two months

Monday, 28th July 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Odyssey of the Seas makes maiden call, bringing 4000...

Monday, 28th July 2025

Bahamas

Bahamas: Mother of 2 dies in tragic crash, police cite speeding as cause

Monday, 28th July 2025