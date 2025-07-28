PM Mottley backs free movement as four CARICOM nations plan open borders

The Prime Minister affirmed that CARICOM nationals can now consider the region as one unified space.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley defends the government’s decision to allow CARICOM nationals to travel freely within the countries while speaking at a ceremony held at Golden Square to mark the Day of National Significance on July 26.

During her address, the Prime Minister assured citizens that CARICOM nationals can consider the region as one, following the announcement made by the Heads of Government at the 49th Regular Meeting of CARICOM, which was held in Montego Bay in July 2025.

Notably, the initial announcement noted that as of October 1, 2025, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will implement complete free movement between the CARICOM territories including rights to reside, work, and access public services.

While touching on the same issue, PM Mottley said, “We do not have enough people to continue to uplift the rest of us in the process of development,” and insisted that the decision has not been done arbitrarily or recklessly as the reality is that all of our populations are in fact insufficient to meet the needs of development.

She noted that the CARICOM nationals should not be divided against one another as the only fear that puts divisions in the CARICOM nationals are the fears that were generated centuries ago by those who understood that the power of suppression was in the ability to divide and rule.

Mottley, delivering her remarks on July 26, Barbados' Day of National Significance, at Golden Square Freedom Park, underscored the site's deep symbolism as a historic hub of civic awakening in Barbados.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to remind the citizens of unity and development that can be achieved through unity not only in Barbados but through the Caribbean.

The four regions consisting of Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to serve as a model for the rest of the CARICOM nations by opening their borders and ushering in unrestricted free movement amongst themselves.

Prime Minister Mottley’s remarks at Golden Square underscored a bold vision that is aimed to transcend across borders and formalize unity in culture and development that allows Caribbean nationals to move, live, learn, and thrive across the four regions with dignity and opportunity.