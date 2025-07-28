Guyana Elections 2025: Jagdeo leads massive PPP/C Rally in Anna Regina, promises trust and progress

Jagdeo said the PPP/C has kept its promises and invested in Region Two, calling it the only trustworthy choice for voters.

Guyana: Thousands of supporters of the People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) filled the Anna Regina Market Square on Saturday evening, as the party intensified its campaign ahead of the September 1, 2025 regional and general elections. Led by General Secretary and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the PPP/C rally drew one of the largest crowds on the Essequibo Coast this election season.

Addressing the gathering, Jagdeo highlighted the party’s consistent delivery on promises and investments made in Region Two, saying that the PPP/C is the only trustworthy option for voters. “This party delivers on what it promises, that is the reason why PPP/C rallies have the largest crowds and the significant reason is because this party is trustworthy” said the Vice President of the People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

PPP/C’s commitment to development in key sectors

Jagdeo stated that in 2025, the PPP/C government invested over GYD 9.6 billion into Region Two, supporting growth in key areas, including agriculture, education, infrastructure and health.

He also highlighted the expansion of agricultural land access for farmers, with 5,000 acres already opened last year and a target of an additional 10,000 acres by the end of this year. These efforts by the government of Guyana are aimed at boosting food production and economic resilience in the region.

The Vice President also noted that the PPP/C is the only political party in the country at present to be drawing in very large and dedicated crowds, reflecting the public’s confidence in its leadership and governance. He also looked back at the APNU+AFC past administration, which he said ignored rural areas and left farmers without proper drainage and irrigation systems.

Jagdeo shared that in every meeting they attended the rice farmers criticized the past administration for neglecting them. While Pomeroon was flooded and didn’t receive any help. He further added, “We made commitments then, and we fought hard to change the circumstances.”

During the address, Jagdeo also emphasized the party’s ongoing commitment to job creation, youth empowerment and rural infrastructure. “There’s still more work to do. I promise you will get those jobs,” he assured the crowd.

The September 1 elections will determine both the composition of the National Assembly and also the leadership of Guyana’s ten Regional Democratic Councils. Presently, the PPP/C administration which is headed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been in power since 2020 after securing 33 out of 65 parliamentary seats in the last general election.