Trinidad and Tobago: 63-year-old David Lobin found dead in Cunupia home, Police suspect robbery

Police believe David Lobin may have been robbed before he was found unresponsive at his Cunupia home.

Trinidad and Tobago: A police investigation has been launched following the gruesome discovery of an elderly man’s body on Friday morning in Cunupia. The deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old David Lobin from Uva Drive, Dyette Estate, who was found with his hands tied at the bottom of a stairway on the east side of his home.

The police authorities believe that Lobin, who lived alone, might have been the victim of a robbery which went wrong. According to police reports, the Cunupia Police Station received a call around 9:27 a.m. on July 11, 2025, about a man found unresponsive at his home.

Details of the shocking discovery by his Venezuelan girlfriend

Officers and Emergency Health Services personnel were immediately dispatched to investigate, where Lobin was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. It was later informed to the investigators that his Venezuelan girlfriend, who regularly checked on Lobin, made the grim discovery around 9:10 a.m.

She reported to the police that she found him lifeless, lying on his back, in just a pair of white short pants and grey boxers. His hands had been bound with white plastic tie straps. Also, the inside of the two-story concrete home was in a state of disorder, which at first appeared ransacked. Although there were no reports of forced entry, police are looking at it as a possible home invasion and murder.

Investigation underway

Police reported that Lobin suffered minor injuries to his left elbow, at the time of death, the cause of which will be determined by the Forensic Science Centre. The Health Officer present at the scene authorized the removal of the body.

At present, the crime scene is secured and in the hands of forensic teams who are continuously working to collect more evidence. The case is currently being led by WPC Ramroop of the Cunupia Police. Officers are continuing their enquiries and are expected to review nearby surveillance footage and interview residents in the area.