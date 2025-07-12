Trinidad: 39-year-old fisherman Calvin Sankar fatally shot in Carli Bay

Sankar’s death has sparked outrage and concern among local fishermen and the wider community, with growing calls for stronger safety measures at the fishing compound.

Trinidad and Tobago: A fisherman of Carli Bay, identified as Calvin Sankar, was shot dead on July 8, Tuesday morning at the fishing facility. This tragic incident has sparked outrage within the local fishing community over safety concerns.

According to the reports, the 39-year-old Calvin Sankar, a renowned fisherman was reported to have been shot dead in an ambush around 3:20 a.m. while returning from a fishing trip. He was a resident of Cemetery Street known to be living alone.

The death of Sankar quickly caught attention sparking outrage and concerns among the local fishermen and throughout the region with many calling for safety measures to be implemented at the fishing compound.

Fishing Association’s President blames the government for negligence

President of the Fishing Association, Imtiaz Khan voiced his outrage over the tragic incident and the lack of proper fishing facilities. He blamed the incident on the conditions present at the area; not having proper security at the bay as well as not having proper lighting in the area describing the infrastructures as “deplorable” and barely lit. As one cannot even see their hands while walking in the night.

Khan further highlighted the previous People’s National Movement administration, the Fisheries Division had performed a cost estimate of building light towers in the area. Although the project was quickly abandoned due to lack of funds. Criticising the lack of care for the fishermen and farmers by the government.

Khan asked the authorities that they have lost another life, how many more do they have to lose before anything can be done to make the conditions in the area better? He claimed that there have been several violent incidents at the fishing facility but what will have to be done till the government pays attention and implements meaningful security improvements.

He added that he hopes to meet with the heads of security that will come under the new government, since he had met with the previous minister of National Security in 2021.

The local fishermen are known to have voiced their concerns over the area since 2018 on the lack proper infrastructure and lighting at the Carli Bay.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service department of Criminal Investigations have collected the CCTV footage and forensic evidence of the area as they will be leading the homicide investigation, although no suspect has been identified so far.