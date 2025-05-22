Thursday, 22nd May 2025
Engaged Louisiana couple killed in separate car crashes hours apart

The couple was engaged, had just bought a new house and were planning their wedding for February 2026.

A couple from Louisiana who was engaged to be married was tragically killed in separate car crashes just hours apart, leaving behind their 4-year-old son. Alexus Lee, 25 and John ‘JR’ Collins, 35, of Baton Rouge died overnight on Friday in different traffic incidents, confirmed the local authorities.  

According to the information, the couple was building their futures together and they had just bought a new house and were engaged with their wedding set for February 2026. However, the recent tragedy has left their family and friends in a state of major shock.  

It is said that Alexus Lee lost control of her SUV last Friday shortly after 2 am following which she crashed into a culvert on Plank Road in Zachary, leading the SUV to overturn. The female died on the scene and investigators called her partner JR Collins to inform him about the tragic incident.  

While Collins was headed to the crash scene, he reportedly lost control of his car just before 3:45 am and hit a tree on Plank Road just outside the town of Clinton. Investigators say that he died at the scene and was removed out of his vehicle by the authorities.  

Reportedly, neither Alexus Lee nor JR Collins was wearing a seat belt which might have saved their lives.  

Alexus Lee was a recent Southern University graduate who taught at East Feliciana STEAM Academy while JR Collins was a truck driver who loved sports cars. The couple now leave behind their 4-year-old son, Gabriel. 

Following the incident, the family of the victim’s is in a state of shock with JR’s father saying that he loves them and he is going to miss both of them, and he has to find the strength to go ahead in life.  

Meanwhile, Alexus’ sister, Dominique Lee said that losing Alexus is just a different feeling like a part of her gone. JR’s mother Sandra Collins who was inconsolable said that he loved Alexus and everybody else who knew her. “To know her was to love her,” she added.  

The families revealed that they are now having a joint celebration of life for the couple which was held on Wednesday. State Police further said both the crashes remain under investigation at present.  

