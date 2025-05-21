Trinidad Gang War: Man ambushed, killed in car outside his home in Belmont

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin stated that he is aware of the ongoing gang war and believes the recent killing is linked to it.

Trinidad and Tobago: An ongoing gang war in Belmont is believed to be what led to the murder of a 42-year-old man as he sat in his car on Monday night. Police say Michael Duncan was sitting in his silver Nissan Almera outside his home when he was ambushed and shot several times.

Acting police commissioner Junior Benjamin said he is aware of the gang war and he believes that the killing was related to the same.

Benjamin further said that a joint operational task has been assigned to the Belmont area to analyse how the escalating crime situation in the area can be managed. As the community prepares to mourn Duncan’s loss, they hope that this joint intervention will be enough to prevent further bloodshed.

According to the information, residents reported hearing gunfire, and they fear the violence may be far from over. The victim was allegedly found slumped over the steering wheel of his silver-coloured Nissan Almera having registration number PCE 2370 after police officials responded to reports of loud explosions in the Belmont Valley Road area.

The victim reportedly lived at #3 Lucien Road in Belmont Valley Road in Trinidad. Initial investigations revealed that around 9:55 pm on Monday, May 19, 2025, officers assigned to the Belmont Police Station, who were on mobile patrol at the time, responded to the report.

The District Medical Officer also examined Duncan at the crime scene and officially pronounced him dead.

It is said that the 42-year-old victim had parked in front of his home and was still seated in his vehicle when multiple gunshots were heard. Following the incident, his 25-year-old common law wife reported that she was inside their house when she heard the gunshots.

Upon checking outside, the wife found Duncan unresponsive in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds which led him to make a report with the police. Police found 17 spent shells, including those of a rifle calibre ammunition, at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are still ongoing.