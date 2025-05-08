Trinidad: Max Grills driver shot dead in suspected robbery

First responders received a robbery report around 12:15 AM on May 3 and arrived to find a white Kia K2700 van parked on the east side of the road.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 53-year-old driver for Max Grills was found dead early Saturday morning after an alleged robbery along the Southern Main Road in Trinidad’s Cunupia. The victim has been identified as Ambrose Borde of Ramgoolie Trace, North Cunupia, said the police.

According to the information, the first responders on patrol got a report of robbery around 12:15 am on May 3 and responded to the scene only to find a white Kia K2700 van parked on the eastern side of the roadway. The responders found the victim lying motionless on the road near the vehicle.

It was reported that Borde was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper right arm. The police also called the Emergency Medical Team who confirmed that there were no signs of life in the victim.

A female employee of Max Grill told the investigators that she and a co-worker had been driving towards south along the Southern Main Road when they saw the stationary van in the middle of the road with its headlights on and engine running.

Upon making checks around the vehicle, the found Borde slumped over the steering wheel, and they immediately removed him from the van. Another motorist who was passing by tried CPR on him while waiting for emergency services to arrive however the victim had already succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

Crime Scene investigators further noted that they recovered a spend 9mm SIG shell casing and other evidence from the crime scene. Meanwhile, the district medical officer pronounced Borde dead on the scene and asked for the body to be removed and transferred it to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James for a post-mortem.

Police said that they are continuing their investigations into this tragic shooting incident and are trying to figure out what led to this brutal killing of the driver in Trinidad.