Finding Love in Saint Lucia starts streaming on Amazon Prime, shot at CoconSut Bay Resort

Castries, Saint Lucia: “Finding Love in Saint Lucia” is now available to stream on the OTT platform- Amazon Prime, as per the latest update. The Tri-Venture Film is based on the romantic comedy genre and has been shot in the Coconut Bay Resort and Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay.

The film is based on the love story where an ornithologist and a journalist partners team up for a mission to save an endangered species in the jungle of Saint Lucia. During their mission, they were left awestruck by the beauty of the natural landscapes and scenic views of the small island, offering some great views of the natural wonders in the country.

In their entire mission of saving the endangered species, the ornithologist and the journalist partner also fell in love with each other and found the purpose of their lives. Directed by Ryan Dewar, the film featured Brooke Burfitt as Kennedy Webber and Philip Boyd as Ray Minors in the lead characters with some supporting cast including Nathan Kehn as Beau Hawkes, and Phillip Andrew Botello as Jake.

The film is also streaming on Canada’s Heart and Home TV, and the audience can watch the film throughout October and November. The movie is available in different languages and has also been translated to French and Italian. It is also enjoying a European debut and has been airing across channels such as RTL and RSI Network.

The audience can watch the trailer of the film on YouTube and get an efficient sneak peek of the stunning scenery of Saint Lucia with the infrastructure of the resort that is shining as the ultimate romantic backdrop.

Saint Lucia is one of the hidden gems of the Caribbean which is also recognized as the honeymoon destination due to its natural landscapes that offer romantic scenery to viewers. Several influencers and tourists from worldwide choose the country as their destination to get married and the films are being shot to provide an effective view in their plots.