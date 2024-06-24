PM Terrance Drew recalls major initiatives implemented by Labour government

Certain of the crucial initiatives have been taken in the country that speaks of great administration, promises of better times.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Development, Growth and Progress significantly are the three common words with high value for any of the nation and its administration. The authorities of the country are fostering great actions that could raise the country’s position at global level.

“The Government is second to none when it comes to people protection,” mentioned the Prime Minister.

Certain of the crucial initiatives have been taken in the country that speaks of the great administration. All the steps taken by the officials promise better times for the nation. Significant positive aspects that mark significant change in the country. These include –

Increase in minimum wage- It is one of all the actions that were taken in the country. With such an introduction, St. Kitts and Nevis became one of the highest wage paying countries in the entire Caribbean region. The minimum wage has been revised in the country with effect from January 1, 2024 that has been increased from EC$9.00 to EC$10.75 per hour.

Increase in Civil Servants Pay- This has been implemented in the country with the implementation of a new salary increase for the government employees. And, the Contributory Pension Plan is effective from January 1, 2024. Under this, Civil Servants and pensioners are getting the benefit with an 8 percent salary increase that commenced on January 12, 2024.

Independence Reset- This initiative (Independence 40 Rest) was initiated with an aim of revitalizing the nation and expressing gratitude to all the hardworking citizens. Under this programme, six initiatives have been introduced which are-

Worker’s Reset

Electricity Arrears Reset

Water Services Arrears Reset

Housing Arrears Reset

L.A.N.D Reset, and

Building Materials Reset

Increased STEP- The Skilled Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) with this incorporated hundreds of workers on the STEP into the public service as government auxiliary workers.

Not only these, there are several other initiatives as well which include; Children’s medical fund, School Uniform Programme, Food Voucher Program, Electricity Subsidy, Water Subsidy, Propane Gas Subsidy.

As well, many others like adjusting duties and taxes on food to limit inflation, stabilizing lift and increase in pre-school subsidy as well were introduced that brought great change to the nation.