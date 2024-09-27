Saint Lucia officially appoints Olympic Champion Julien Alfred as Tourism Ambassador

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on Thursday proudly announced 'The Fastest Woman in the World,' Julien Alfred, as an official Tourism Ambassador for the destination.



The Authority noted that this landmark partnership seeks to elevate the island's profile as a premier global travel destination.



As Tourism Ambassador, Julien will be participating in promotional events for Saint Lucia in key markets globally alongside conducting media engagements and advertising initiatives to promote the island and its marketing campaigns.



Additionally, Julien will engage in social media campaigns to highlight tourism in Saint Lucia. A key feature of this collaboration is the co-branding of the prominent Saint Lucia logo on Julien's PUMA competition and warm-up kits.



This partnership is expected to enhance the island's visibility and establish Julien as a contemporary global ambassador for Saint Lucia.



The announcement was made on Wednesday during a brief ceremony held at the office of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.



During the ceremony, Alfred expressed her gratitude to everyone for believing in her and supporting her throughout this hard journey.



"Right now, I don't know what means more to me – winning the Olympic Gold or just being the ambassador for Saint Lucia," she remarked.



She continued to say that she is a proud Saint Lucia and will always continue to represent her country. Julien Alfred also thanked PUMA for allowing her to showcase her country through their kits to promote the small island wherever she goes.



She also thanked the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority for allowing her to represent the country outside the track as well. "Thank you all for your continued support, and Saint Lucia, I will continue to represent you no matter where I go, and I love you all," noted the Olympic Champion.



The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire, also recognised the Tourism Ambassador and thanked her agent, Henry, for always giving preference to Saint Lucia despite the high demand for Alfred following her historic victory.



Notably, Julien Alfred won Saint Lucia's first Olympic gold at Paris Olympic Games recently and marked a huge milestone in the 100m category. She also won the silver in the 200m category, becoming the first athlete to win two medals at the 2024 edition of international games.