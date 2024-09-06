Julien Alfred wins silver in 1st post-Olympic race at 2024 Diamond League

Saint Lucia: The Olympic Champion and Sprint Queen from Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred, has once again made her country proud by securing a silver medal in the Women's 100m at the Weltklasse Zürich 2024 Diamond League.



The race, which was held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, saw a heated competition between Alfred and USA's Sha'carri Richardson.



The Olympic 100-meter silver medallist Richardson clocked 10.84 seconds on a rain-soaked track, four hundredths ahead of the Olympic gold medalist Alfred from Saint Lucia in 10.88 seconds and five hundredths ahead of USA's Dina Asher-Smith, who finished in 10.89 seconds.



Notably, at the Paris Games, Alfred won (10.72 seconds) ahead of Richardson (10.87 seconds) on August 3, winning gold and silver respectively.



Also, Richardson holds the world's best time of 2024: 10.71 seconds from the U.S. Olympic Trials, showcasing that the race to become the world's fastest woman continues between the two.



During her post-race interview, Julien Alfred said that there was no pressure. "It felt good. Right now, I'm just really having fun and trying to finish strong," she said.



She also said that although she got a few days off following her historic victory at the Paris Olympics, 'I really haven't gotten a chance to actually take it all in yet,' said Alfred.



The athlete also said that she is looking forward to really celebrating with her country once she goes back to Saint Lucia, and that is all she cares about right now.



In addition to this, congratulatory wishes poured in for Alfred through social media with Saint Lucian leaders also taking to Facebook to express their pride over her.



Prime Minister Philip J Pierre outlined, "Julien Alfred has done it again. This time with an impressive second place finish in the Women's 100m at the Weltklasse Zürich 2024, Diamond League." He also said that he is looking forward to her homecoming and celebrating all her achievements later this month.



Sports Minister Kenson Casimir outlined, "Congratulations to Julien Alfred on her second place finish at the Diamond League event. Alfred finished second in the event in a time of 10.88 seconds.We are proud of you Juju as you continue to represent us well!"