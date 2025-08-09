CPL 2025 set to bowl off in St. Kitts and Nevis on August 14 with star-studded Caribbean line-up

The matches are set to take place across different locations in the Caribbean with fans eagerly anticipating to watch their favourite players playing live from August 14 onwards.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The countdown for the widely anticipated intra-island cricket tournament widely known as the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 has already begun as the tournament dates have been released with the first matches set to take place in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The tournament is set to stage from August 14 to September 21 featuring 34 cricket matches from various cricket teams in the Caribbean with cricket matches being played in six host nations including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

With the playoff set to be in the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, the six franchises will be playing 10 group-stage matches.

Michael Hall, CPL’s Tournament Operations Director looking forward to this year's tournament, said that the 2025 tournament is bound to exceed all expectations compared to the 2024 edition. The 2025 edition will provide unforgettable moments not only for the players but for the spectators alike.

With the season opening match set to be on August 14, at Warner Park between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Followed by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots battle against Guyana Amazon Warriors also at Warner Park set to be on August 15.

Fans across the Caribbean are looking forward to seeing who will emerge victorious as first matches set the tone for the tournament.

CPL fixtures and venues for the tournament in August 2025 are as follows:

GROUP STAGE

Thursday 14, at 7:00 PM – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts.

On Friday 15 at 7:00 PM – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts.

Saturday 16, at 7:00 PM – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Sunday 17, at 11:00 AM – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts.

Sunday 17, at 7:00 PM – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Tuesday 19, at 7:00 PM – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts

Wednesday 20, at 7:00 PM – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Thursday 21, at 7:00 PM – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals at Warner Park Sporting Complex, St Kitts.

Friday 22,at 7:00 PM – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Saturday 23, at 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Sunday 24, at 11:00 AM – Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Sunday 24, at 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Tuesday 26, at 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Wednesday 27, at 7:00 PM – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Thursday 28, at 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Friday 29, at 7:00 PM – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Saturday 30, at 7:00 PM – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Sunday 31, at 11:00 AM – Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

The CPL fixtures and Venues for September 2025 tournament

Monday 1, at 11:00 AM – Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Wednesday 3, at 7:00 PM – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Thursday 4, at 7:00 PM – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Friday 5, at 7:00 PM – Barbados Royals vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sat 6, at 7:00 PM – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sunday 7, at 11:00 AM – Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sunday 7, at 7:00 PM – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wednesday 10, at 7:00 PM – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Thursday 11, at 7:00 PM – Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Friday 12, at 7:00 PM – Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Saturday 13, at 11:00 AM – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Sunday 14, at 7:00 PM – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Playoff Stage at Guyana National Stadium, Providence