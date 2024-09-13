Saint Lucia: Body of 7-Year-Old Nekhi Poleon found in pond near home

Saint Lucia: In a tragic incident, the body of seven-year-old Nekhi Poleon was found on Wednesday, confirming the family's worst fears. The boy was reported missing on Tuesday, which led to his relatives and neighbors to host search parties for him.



The body of the child was found in a pond near a pigpen at Monkey Town in Ciceron, Saint Lucia by a diver early Wednesday morning.



According to the information, the young boy lived with his father who is a single parent and is a resident at Ciceron Castries.



The police said that he was last seen about 8:30 a.m. at school by one of his parents on Tuesday while further investigations revealed that the child was last observed about 4 p.m. near his residence.



Following the discovery, the father was shocked and distraught who recounted coming home Monday, to no response from his son even after calling out to him several times. The father said that this was strange as the seven year old would always quickly respond and run to his father's familiar voice.



Meanwhile, the residents of the community said that the father and son shared an unbreakable bond and that "this was one father who always checked for his child." However, the father's hope to see his son alive and well again was shattered on Wednesday as a diver recovered the lifeless body of the young boy sunk in a river.



His distraught father was seen breaking down in tears while saying, "We found him this morning in the river."



The child's grandmother also reported the same sayng that on Tuesday afternoon she came home to find a key in the door. However, her grandson was not in the house, she says.



The boy's father searched for him in the usual places he would be after school, including the pig pen, but could not find him.



The next day, the father got a call from his cousin saying that the body of the child had been found drowned in the pool.



On the other hand, the mother of the victim said that she is trying to stay strong for her two-year-old son and ten-year-old daughter.



The family also noted that the child usually went to the pigpen but would usually be accompanied by an adult. Also, the Saint Lucia Police Force is exploring all avenues of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nekhi Poleon.